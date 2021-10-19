Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


End SARS: Police warn against planned protest in Osun
Daily Post  - The Osun State Police Command has once again warned against any form of protest or unlawful assembly in the state.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#EndSARSMemorial: Protesters will be arrested, police warn Osun residents The Cable:
#EndSARSMemorial: Protesters will be arrested, police warn Osun residents
EndSARS Memorial: Osun police warns against protest  – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
EndSARS Memorial: Osun police warns against protest  – The Sun Nigeria
#EndSARS anniversary: Police warn against street protest in Lagos The Eagle Online:
#EndSARS anniversary: Police warn against street protest in Lagos
Mr Macaroni changes style for #EndSARS anniversary protest The News Guru:
Mr Macaroni changes style for #EndSARS anniversary protest
Osun Police vows to arrest #EndSARS memorial protesters Pulse Nigeria:
Osun Police vows to arrest #EndSARS memorial protesters
Police ban endsars protest in Lagos Republican Nigeria:
Police ban endsars protest in Lagos
Falz, Mr Macaroni Set To Mark One Year Anniversary Of #EndSars Protest Global Village Extra:
Falz, Mr Macaroni Set To Mark One Year Anniversary Of #EndSars Protest


   More Picks
1 SHOCKING – ‘Sunday Igboho Has Been Poisoned In Cotonou Prison’ – Kemi Olunloyo - Salone, 18 hours ago
2 RCCG member shot dead by gunmen as he steps out to receive phone call during church service in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Nigerian, Cameroonian troops eliminate Boko Haram-ISWAP fighters as IED kills others - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
4 Nigerian former presidential candidate appointed academic visitor at the University of Oxford - Legit, 8 hours ago
5 "Wait for the new addition" - Regina Daniels shares throwback photos with Ned Nwoko, then subtly hints she’s expecting baby number 2 - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
6 Social media agog as alleged Tiwa Savage sex tape goes viral - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
7 "Men can't take what they dish out" Actress Ifunanya Igwe speaks about infidelity in marriages - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Biafra : SEE Full List Of Amended Charges FG Filed Against Nnamdi Kanu - Nigeria Breaking News, 6 hours ago
9 End SARS: Police warn against planned protest in Osun - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
10 Men who sleep with married women don't live long and will burn in hell - Delta State Governor's aide, Ossai Ovie Success says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info