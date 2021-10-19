Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
End SARS: Police warn against planned protest in Osun
Daily Post
- The Osun State Police Command has once again warned against any form of protest or unlawful assembly in the state.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
#EndSARSMemorial: Protesters will be arrested, police warn Osun residents
The Sun:
EndSARS Memorial: Osun police warns against protest – The Sun Nigeria
The Eagle Online:
#EndSARS anniversary: Police warn against street protest in Lagos
The News Guru:
Mr Macaroni changes style for #EndSARS anniversary protest
Pulse Nigeria:
Osun Police vows to arrest #EndSARS memorial protesters
Republican Nigeria:
Police ban endsars protest in Lagos
Global Village Extra:
Falz, Mr Macaroni Set To Mark One Year Anniversary Of #EndSars Protest
More Picks
1
SHOCKING – ‘Sunday Igboho Has Been Poisoned In Cotonou Prison’ – Kemi Olunloyo -
Salone,
18 hours ago
2
RCCG member shot dead by gunmen as he steps out to receive phone call during church service in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Nigerian, Cameroonian troops eliminate Boko Haram-ISWAP fighters as IED kills others -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
4
Nigerian former presidential candidate appointed academic visitor at the University of Oxford -
Legit,
8 hours ago
5
"Wait for the new addition" - Regina Daniels shares throwback photos with Ned Nwoko, then subtly hints she’s expecting baby number 2 -
Yaba Left Online,
13 hours ago
6
Social media agog as alleged Tiwa Savage sex tape goes viral -
Vanguard News,
10 hours ago
7
"Men can't take what they dish out" Actress Ifunanya Igwe speaks about infidelity in marriages -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
Biafra : SEE Full List Of Amended Charges FG Filed Against Nnamdi Kanu -
Nigeria Breaking News,
6 hours ago
9
End SARS: Police warn against planned protest in Osun -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
10
Men who sleep with married women don't live long and will burn in hell - Delta State Governor's aide, Ossai Ovie Success says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
