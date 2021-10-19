Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Billboard Top 100: Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ climbs up to number nine
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The hit song ‘Essence’ by Nigeria’s Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid, featuring Tems, on Tuesday moved up to number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

