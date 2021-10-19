Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Soldiers kill 50 Bandits in Kaduna [PHOTOS]
Politics Nigeria  - The Nigerian Military has recorded a huge success in its battle against insurgency and banditry in Kaduna state. Over 50 bandits were killed in a joint air and ground assault by soldiers in Birnin-Gwari area of the state on Tuesday. This development ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

