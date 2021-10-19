Over 50 bandits neutralized by combined ground and air assault in Kaduna Linda Ikeji Blog - Over 50 bandits have been killed during a combined ground and air assault in the Saulawa-Farin Ruwa axis of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, made the ...



