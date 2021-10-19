|
1
SHOCKING – ‘Sunday Igboho Has Been Poisoned In Cotonou Prison’ – Kemi Olunloyo - Salone,
20 hours ago
2
RCCG member shot dead by gunmen as he steps out to receive phone call during church service in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
Nigerian, Cameroonian troops eliminate Boko Haram-ISWAP fighters as IED kills others - Daily Post,
18 hours ago
4
Nigerian former presidential candidate appointed academic visitor at the University of Oxford - Legit,
10 hours ago
5
Three armed robbery suspects arrested in Mowe (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
"Wait for the new addition" - Regina Daniels shares throwback photos with Ned Nwoko, then subtly hints she’s expecting baby number 2 - Yaba Left Online,
15 hours ago
7
Insecurity: Arrest, jail Lai Mohammed now – HURIWA tells security agencies - Daily Post,
12 hours ago
8
Biafra : SEE Full List Of Amended Charges FG Filed Against Nnamdi Kanu - Nigeria Breaking News,
8 hours ago
9
Over 50 bandits neutralized by combined ground and air assault in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
10
Men who sleep with married women don't live long and will burn in hell - Delta State Governor's aide, Ossai Ovie Success says - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago