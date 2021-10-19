Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-Olu heartily receives caricature drawing made of him by an “artiste” (Photos)
Nigerian Wedding's Blog  - Earlier in the week, Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-olu reacted to the caricature drawing a Nigerian man made of him, by sharing it on his...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-Olu heartily receives caricature drawing made of him by an “artiste” (Photos) Yaba Left Online:
Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-Olu heartily receives caricature drawing made of him by an “artiste” (Photos)
Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-Olu heartily receives caricature drawing made of him by an “artiste” (Photos) The Dabigal Blog:
Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-Olu heartily receives caricature drawing made of him by an “artiste” (Photos)
Sanwo-Olu meets comic artist who drew his caricature [Photos] - P.M. News PM News:
Sanwo-Olu meets comic artist who drew his caricature [Photos] - P.M. News
Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-Olu heartily receives caricature drawing made of him by an “artiste” (Photos) Naija Parrot:
Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-Olu heartily receives caricature drawing made of him by an “artiste” (Photos)
Governor Sanwo-Olu calls boy ‘best in UAR’ for drawing caricature of him (Photos) Skytrend News:
Governor Sanwo-Olu calls boy ‘best in UAR’ for drawing caricature of him (Photos)
Sanwo-Olu Meets ‘Best Artist In UAR’ Bodataiye Who Drew His Caricature Naija News:
Sanwo-Olu Meets ‘Best Artist In UAR’ Bodataiye Who Drew His Caricature


   More Picks
1 Nigerian former presidential candidate appointed academic visitor at the University of Oxford - Legit, 19 hours ago
2 Over 50 bandits neutralized by combined ground and air assault in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Three armed robbery suspects arrested in Mowe (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 "Wait for the new addition" - Regina Daniels shares throwback photos with Ned Nwoko, then subtly hints she’s expecting baby number 2 - Yaba Left Online, 1 day ago
5 Woman gives birth to quadruplets in Badagry - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
6 Insecurity: Arrest, jail Lai Mohammed now – HURIWA tells security agencies - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Biafra : SEE Full List Of Amended Charges FG Filed Against Nnamdi Kanu - Nigeria Breaking News, 17 hours ago
8 EndSARS memorial: Osun police warns against any form of protest and unlawful assembly - Linda Ikeji Blog, 56 mins ago
9 Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho More Popular Than All Politicians Put Together –Ex-Vice Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
10 In this Nigeria, you have no idea what you would wake up to - OAP Dotun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info