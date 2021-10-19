Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


8 arrested for fraud, online dating scam in South Africa as FBI, Interpol bust Nigerian crime syndicate preying on widows and divorcees
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Nigerian leaders of the syndicateEight members of a transnational organised crime syndicate originating from Nigeria were arrested by the Hawks and US law enforcement in a massive operation in Cape Town, South Africa on Tuesday, October 19.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FBI, Interpol bust Nigerian crime syndicate in South Africa, arrest eight for fraud, online dating scam The Street Journal:
FBI, Interpol bust Nigerian crime syndicate in South Africa, arrest eight for fraud, online dating scam
8 arrested for fraud, online dating scam in South Africa as FBI, Interpol bust Nigerian crime syndicate preying on widows and divorcees Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
8 arrested for fraud, online dating scam in South Africa as FBI, Interpol bust Nigerian crime syndicate preying on widows and divorcees
FBI, Hawks bust Nigerian crime syndicate in South Africa, arrest eight for fraud, online dating scam Within Nigeria:
FBI, Hawks bust Nigerian crime syndicate in South Africa, arrest eight for fraud, online dating scam
8 Arrested As FBI, Interpol Bust Nigerian Crime Syndicate Preying On Widows And Divorcees In South Africa News of Africa:
8 Arrested As FBI, Interpol Bust Nigerian Crime Syndicate Preying On Widows And Divorcees In South Africa


   More Picks
1 #EndSARS Anniversary: Police Encircle Lekki Toll Gate - News Break, 15 hours ago
2 Nigerian former presidential candidate appointed academic visitor at the University of Oxford - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 Over 50 bandits neutralized by combined ground and air assault in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Actress, Annie Idibia congratulates Tiwa Savage as street in Lagos is named after her, amid leaked tape drama (Video) - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
5 Billboard Top 100: Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ climbs up to number nine - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
6 Three armed robbery suspects arrested in Mowe (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Sanwo-Olu greets Muslims on Maulud Nabiyy, urges them to emulate Prophet Mohammed - TVC News, 22 hours ago
8 Gov. Buni approves 65 years as retirement age for Yobe teachers - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
9 Falz reacts as Femi Falana reveals police has no power to ban protests - Top Naija, 2 hours ago
10 Tiwa Savage’s sex tape: Stop blaming her, BBNaija’s Angel lambasts critics - Page One, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info