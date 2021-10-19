Fmr. Governor, Fayose Sighted On An Okada Bike To Avoid Lagos Traffic.(PHOTOS) Legit 9ja - Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose was sighted on a commercial motorcycle, popularly known as Okada in Ikeja, Lagos State on TuesdayAccording to a post on his social media page, Fayose disclosed that he took the decision to board a bike as a ...



News Credibility Score: 99%