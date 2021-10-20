Dokpesi’s statement on Igbo Presidency illogical, unfortunate – South-East elders

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. - Pulse Nigeria,
6 hours ago
|
2
|
Fmr. Governor, Fayose Sighted On An Okada Bike To Avoid Lagos Traffic.(PHOTOS) - Legit 9ja,
16 hours ago
|
3
|
Over 50 bandits neutralized by combined ground and air assault in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
4
|
Three armed robbery suspects arrested in Mowe (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
5
|
Actress, Annie Idibia congratulates Tiwa Savage as street in Lagos is named after her, amid leaked tape drama (Video) - Gist Reel,
21 hours ago
|
6
|
Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye - Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
|
7
|
Billboard Top 100: Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ climbs up to number nine - Daily Nigerian,
22 hours ago
|
8
|
EndSARS anniversary: Lagos police in show of force - Lailas News,
23 hours ago
|
9
|
End SARS: We’ll ensure arrested protesters’ release – Falz - Daily Post,
3 hours ago
|
10
|
Where are families of those who were 'killed' at Lekki toll gate - FG asks - Pulse Nigeria,
1 hour ago