Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kanye West Officially Changes Name To "Ye", Debuts New Hairstyle
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - Kanye West officially changes his name to Ye The artist formerly known as Kanye West will now be officially known as simply Ye. A Los Angeles judge granted the rapper’s name change request, a communications officer at the Los Angeles Superior Court ...

19 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Photostory: Kanye West Officially Changes Name To The Punch:
Photostory: Kanye West Officially Changes Name To 'Ye' Shows Off New Hairstyle American rapper, Kanye West is now legally recognised by his new name, 'Ye' after a judge approved his name change request on Monday.
Kanye West Finally Changes Name To News Break:
Kanye West Finally Changes Name To 'Ye'
Kanye West Officially Changes His Name To “Ye” Republican Nigeria:
Kanye West Officially Changes His Name To “Ye”
Kanye West Officially Changes His Name To “Ye” Tori News:
Kanye West Officially Changes His Name To “Ye”


   More Picks
1 SHOCKING – ‘Sunday Igboho Has Been Poisoned In Cotonou Prison’ – Kemi Olunloyo - Salone, 1 day ago
2 Nigerian, Cameroonian troops eliminate Boko Haram-ISWAP fighters as IED kills others - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 Nigerian former presidential candidate appointed academic visitor at the University of Oxford - Legit, 14 hours ago
4 Three armed robbery suspects arrested in Mowe (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 "Wait for the new addition" - Regina Daniels shares throwback photos with Ned Nwoko, then subtly hints she’s expecting baby number 2 - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
6 Biafra : SEE Full List Of Amended Charges FG Filed Against Nnamdi Kanu - Nigeria Breaking News, 12 hours ago
7 Over 50 bandits neutralized by combined ground and air assault in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Men who sleep with married women don't live long and will burn in hell - Delta State Governor's aide, Ossai Ovie Success says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 My life in danger, Shatta Wale reacts to police search - The Punch, 18 hours ago
10 I was possessed at that time - Man says after being arraigned in court for filming woman in a toilet - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info