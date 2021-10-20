Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Scam NNPC disclaims fake 50th-anniversary quiz contest
News photo Vanguard News  - The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Tuesday disowned a fake quiz competition trending online which claimed to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

