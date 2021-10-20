Post News
News at a Glance
Scam NNPC disclaims fake 50th-anniversary quiz contest
Vanguard News
- The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Tuesday disowned a fake quiz competition trending online which claimed to celebrate its 50th anniversary.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Independent:
NNPC Disclaims Fake 50th Anniversary Quiz Contest
Point Blank News:
NNPC Warns Public Over Fake 50th Anniversary Quiz Contest
Champion Newspapers:
Scam alert: NNPC disclaims fake 50th anniversary quiz contest
The Eagle Online:
NNPC disclaims fake 50th anniversary quiz contest
The Citizen:
NNPC disowns fake 50th anniversary quiz contest
Prompt News:
50th anniversary quiz contest is a scam, NNPC warns
The News Guru:
Scam NNPC disclaims fake 50th anniversary quiz contest
National Accord:
SCAM NNPC disclaims fake 50th anniversary quiz contest
Pulse Nigeria:
NNPC not giving Nigerians N30,000 cash reward to celebrate 50th anniversary
The New Diplomat:
Scam NNPC Disclaims Fake 50th Anniversary Quiz Contest
The Genius Media:
SCAM NNPC Disclaims Fake 50th Anniversary Quiz Contest
The Point:
SCAM NNPC disclaims fake 50th anniversary quiz contest
Observers Times:
NNPC disclaims fake 50th anniversary quiz contest
Within Nigeria:
SCAM NNPC cautions against fake 50th anniversary quiz contest
Affairs TV:
Scam NNPC disclaims fake 50th-anniversary quiz contest
1st for Credible News:
NNPC disclaims fake 50th anniversary quiz contest
More Picks
1
Scam NNPC disclaims fake 50th-anniversary quiz contest -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
2
Tiwa Savage risks losing endorsement deals over sex tape scandal -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
3
WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. -
Pulse Nigeria,
7 hours ago
4
Fmr. Governor, Fayose Sighted On An Okada Bike To Avoid Lagos Traffic.(PHOTOS) -
Legit 9ja,
18 hours ago
5
Over 50 bandits neutralized by combined ground and air assault in Kaduna -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
Actress, Annie Idibia congratulates Tiwa Savage as street in Lagos is named after her, amid leaked tape drama (Video) -
Gist Reel,
23 hours ago
7
End SARS: We’ll ensure arrested protesters’ release – Falz -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
8
EndSARS: Lekki massacre fake, CNN, Amnesty International lied – Lai Mohammed -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
9
Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
Police ban End SARS protest in Lagos -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
