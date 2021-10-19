Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Tiwa Savage risks losing endorsement deals over sex tape scandal
Daily Post
- Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage may lose some endorsements and her public image damaged as she battles a scandal which has sparked up controversy on social media.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Tiwa Savage risks losing endorsement deals over tape scandal
The Info NG:
Tiwa Savage reportedly risks losing endorsement deals over tape scandal
My Celebrity & I:
Tiwa Savage risks losing endorsement deals over sex tape scandal
Nigerian Eye:
Tiwa Savage risks losing endorsement deals over s3..x tape scandal
The Genius Media:
Why #Tiwa Savage Risks Losing Endorsement Deals Over Viral Sex Tape Scandal
Osmek News:
Sex tape scandal: Tiwa Savage risks losing endorsement deals
See Naija:
Tiwa Savage risks losing endorsement deals over sex tape scandal
City Mirror News:
Tiwa Savage Risks Losing Endorsement Deals Over Sex Tape Scandal
Luci Post:
Tiwa Savage risks losing Endorsement Deals over Intimate Tape Scandal
GL Trends:
Tiwa Savage Risks Losing Endorsement Deals Over S*x Tape Scandal
Naija on Point:
Tiwa Savage Risks Losing Juicy Endorsement Deals Worth Millions Of Naira Over S3x Tape Scandal
Naija Parrot:
Tiwa Savage risks losing endorsement deals over tape scandal
Gist Lovers:
Tiwa Savage Risks Losing Endorsement Deals Worth Millions Of Naira Over Tape Scandal
Tori News:
Tiwa Savage Risks Losing Endorsement Deals Over S*x Tape Scandal
More Picks
1
Scam NNPC disclaims fake 50th-anniversary quiz contest -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
2
Tiwa Savage risks losing endorsement deals over sex tape scandal -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
3
WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. -
Pulse Nigeria,
7 hours ago
4
Fmr. Governor, Fayose Sighted On An Okada Bike To Avoid Lagos Traffic.(PHOTOS) -
Legit 9ja,
18 hours ago
5
Over 50 bandits neutralized by combined ground and air assault in Kaduna -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
Actress, Annie Idibia congratulates Tiwa Savage as street in Lagos is named after her, amid leaked tape drama (Video) -
Gist Reel,
23 hours ago
7
End SARS: We’ll ensure arrested protesters’ release – Falz -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
8
EndSARS: Lekki massacre fake, CNN, Amnesty International lied – Lai Mohammed -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
9
Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
Police ban End SARS protest in Lagos -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
