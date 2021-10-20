Shatta Wale pictured in handcuffs after he was busted by police over fake shooting incident







The popular Ghanaian artiste who made the hit song A Linda Ikeji Blog - The Police have arrested Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, for playing a prank that he had been shot.The popular Ghanaian artiste who made the hit song A



News Credibility Score: 99%