EndSARS memorial: Osun police warns against any form of protest and unlawful assembly
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Osun State Police Command has warned residents of the state against holding any street protest in commemoration of the one year anniversary of ENDSARS today October 20.

 

56 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

