Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EndSARS: Group launches initiative to support youths
News photo Vanguard News  - A group, The Alliance of Business and Professional Women, ABPW, has launched a transformational initiative “aimed at supporting the youths to create the Nigeria we all desire.”

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Women leaders launch transformational initiative to support youth movement on #EndSARS The Guardian:
Women leaders launch transformational initiative to support youth movement on #EndSARS
EndSARS: Group Launches Initiative To Support Youths The Street Journal:
EndSARS: Group Launches Initiative To Support Youths
Group launches initiative to support Youths Republican Nigeria:
Group launches initiative to support Youths
Group Launches Initiative To Mark #EndSARS Anniversary, Says Nigerian Youths Are Oppressed Infotrust News:
Group Launches Initiative To Mark #EndSARS Anniversary, Says Nigerian Youths Are Oppressed


   More Picks
1 #EndSARS Anniversary: Police Encircle Lekki Toll Gate - News Break, 15 hours ago
2 Nigerian former presidential candidate appointed academic visitor at the University of Oxford - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 Over 50 bandits neutralized by combined ground and air assault in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Actress, Annie Idibia congratulates Tiwa Savage as street in Lagos is named after her, amid leaked tape drama (Video) - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
5 Billboard Top 100: Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ climbs up to number nine - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
6 Three armed robbery suspects arrested in Mowe (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Sanwo-Olu greets Muslims on Maulud Nabiyy, urges them to emulate Prophet Mohammed - TVC News, 22 hours ago
8 Gov. Buni approves 65 years as retirement age for Yobe teachers - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
9 Tiwa Savage’s sex tape: Stop blaming her, BBNaija’s Angel lambasts critics - Page One, 19 hours ago
10 #EndSARSMemorial: See locations of EndSars Memorial across Nigeria - Oyo Gist, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info