Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
#EndSARS Anniversary: 'Nigerian Citizens Were Shot And Killed At The Toll Gate By Our Own Military' - Falz Blows Hot
Tori News
- The singer took to his IG page to comment on the first year anniversary of the October 20th #EndSARS protest.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“Nigerian citizens were shot and killed at the toll gate by our own military men” – Falz writes on #EndSARS anniversary
Gboah:
#EndSARS: "Nigerian Citizens Were Shot And Killed At The Toll Gate 365 Days Ago, By Our Own Military Men." - Falz
Gbextra Online Portal:
#EndSars Anniversary: “Nigerian Citizens Were Shot And K*lled At The Toll Gate By Our Own Military Men” – Falz Writes
Naija Parrot:
“Nigerian citizens were shot and killed at the toll gate by our own military men” – Falz writes on #EndSARS anniversary
More Picks
1
WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. -
Pulse Nigeria,
4 hours ago
2
Fmr. Governor, Fayose Sighted On An Okada Bike To Avoid Lagos Traffic.(PHOTOS) -
Legit 9ja,
15 hours ago
3
Over 50 bandits neutralized by combined ground and air assault in Kaduna -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
Three armed robbery suspects arrested in Mowe (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
5
Actress, Annie Idibia congratulates Tiwa Savage as street in Lagos is named after her, amid leaked tape drama (Video) -
Gist Reel,
20 hours ago
6
Billboard Top 100: Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ climbs up to number nine -
Daily Nigerian,
21 hours ago
7
EndSARS anniversary: Lagos police in show of force -
Lailas News,
21 hours ago
8
Lekki Tollgate: Military did not shoot at protesters - FG - P.M. News -
PM News,
17 mins ago
9
Gov. Buni approves 65 years as retirement age for Yobe teachers -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
10
Falz reacts as Femi Falana reveals police has no power to ban protests -
Top Naija,
5 hours ago
