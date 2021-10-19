Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EndSARS: Delta approves N102m to compensate victims
Vanguard News  - DELTA State Government, yesterday, approved N102.45million as compensation for victims of police brutality and human rights violations in the state, following report of the Judicial Panel of Enquiry set up by the government that looked into the last ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

