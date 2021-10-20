Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Falz reacts as Femi Falana reveals police has no power to ban protests
News photo Top Naija  - Femi Falana, a renowned Nigerian human rights lawyer has revealed that the police have no constitutional authority to permit or ban public assemblies, rallies, or protests as the authority is vested in governors.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#EndSARSMemorial: Only governors have power over rallies - Falana tells police Linda Ikeji Blog:
#EndSARSMemorial: Only governors have power over rallies - Falana tells police
#EndSARS: Nigerian Law Empowers Governors, Not Police To Permit Protests – Human Rights Lawyer, Falana Sahara Reporters:
#EndSARS: Nigerian Law Empowers Governors, Not Police To Permit Protests – Human Rights Lawyer, Falana
#EndSARSMemorial: Falana Tackles Police, Says Only Governors Have Power Over Rallies Naija Loaded:
#EndSARSMemorial: Falana Tackles Police, Says Only Governors Have Power Over Rallies
#EndSARSMemorial: Falana Tackles Police, Says Only Governors Have Power Over Rallies Information Nigeria:
#EndSARSMemorial: Falana Tackles Police, Says Only Governors Have Power Over Rallies
#EndSARSMemorial: Falana Tackles Police, Says Only Governors Have Power Over Rallies The Nigeria Lawyer:
#EndSARSMemorial: Falana Tackles Police, Says Only Governors Have Power Over Rallies
#EndSARSMemorial: Falana tackles police, says only governors have power over rallie Nigerian Eye:
#EndSARSMemorial: Falana tackles police, says only governors have power over rallie
#EndSARS Anniversary: No Law Against Protest in Nigeria – Falana PM News:
#EndSARS Anniversary: No Law Against Protest in Nigeria – Falana
#EndSARSMemorial: Only Governors Have Power Over Rallies – Falana To Nigerian Police Naija on Point:
#EndSARSMemorial: Only Governors Have Power Over Rallies – Falana To Nigerian Police


   More Picks
1 #EndSARS Anniversary: Police Encircle Lekki Toll Gate - News Break, 15 hours ago
2 Nigerian former presidential candidate appointed academic visitor at the University of Oxford - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 Over 50 bandits neutralized by combined ground and air assault in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Actress, Annie Idibia congratulates Tiwa Savage as street in Lagos is named after her, amid leaked tape drama (Video) - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
5 Billboard Top 100: Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ climbs up to number nine - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
6 Three armed robbery suspects arrested in Mowe (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Sanwo-Olu greets Muslims on Maulud Nabiyy, urges them to emulate Prophet Mohammed - TVC News, 22 hours ago
8 Gov. Buni approves 65 years as retirement age for Yobe teachers - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
9 Tiwa Savage’s sex tape: Stop blaming her, BBNaija’s Angel lambasts critics - Page One, 19 hours ago
10 #EndSARSMemorial: See locations of EndSars Memorial across Nigeria - Oyo Gist, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info