WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020.
WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020.

#EndSARSMemorial

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. - Pulse Nigeria, 3 hours ago
2 Nigerian former presidential candidate appointed academic visitor at the University of Oxford - Legit, 24 hours ago
3 Fmr. Governor, Fayose Sighted On An Okada Bike To Avoid Lagos Traffic.(PHOTOS) - Legit 9ja, 13 hours ago
4 Over 50 bandits neutralized by combined ground and air assault in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Three armed robbery suspects arrested in Mowe (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Actress, Annie Idibia congratulates Tiwa Savage as street in Lagos is named after her, amid leaked tape drama (Video) - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
7 Billboard Top 100: Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ climbs up to number nine - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
8 Sanwo-Olu greets Muslims on Maulud Nabiyy, urges them to emulate Prophet Mohammed - TVC News, 24 hours ago
9 Gov. Buni approves 65 years as retirement age for Yobe teachers - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 Nigeria's presidency provides details as Buhari hosts Turkish President Erdogan - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
