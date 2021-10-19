Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Big Brother Naija star and actress, Erica Nlewedim has slammed a social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye. The social media user had said that Bimbo built herself from the ground up as an actress while ...

5 hours ago
1 Scam NNPC disclaims fake 50th-anniversary quiz contest - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
2 Tiwa Savage risks losing endorsement deals over sex tape scandal - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 More protesters arrested at Lekki toll gate [photos] | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 6 hours ago
4 WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. - Pulse Nigeria, 6 hours ago
5 Fmr. Governor, Fayose Sighted On An Okada Bike To Avoid Lagos Traffic.(PHOTOS) - Legit 9ja, 16 hours ago
6 Over 50 bandits neutralized by combined ground and air assault in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Three armed robbery suspects arrested in Mowe (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Actress, Annie Idibia congratulates Tiwa Savage as street in Lagos is named after her, amid leaked tape drama (Video) - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
9 Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Billboard Top 100: Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ climbs up to number nine - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
