Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EndSARS: Lekki massacre fake, CNN, Amnesty International lied – Lai Mohammed
News photo Daily Post  - The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday, described the EndSARS massacre at Lekki tollgate last year as false.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#ENDSARS Massacre is False – Lai Mohammed, attacks CNN Society Gazette Nigeria:
#ENDSARS Massacre is False – Lai Mohammed, attacks CNN
#EndSARSMemorial: Lekki massacre fake, CNN, Amnesty International lied – Lai Mohammed Nigerian Eye:
#EndSARSMemorial: Lekki massacre fake, CNN, Amnesty International lied – Lai Mohammed
#EndSARS: Lekki massacre fake, CNN lied – Lai Mohammed Correct NG:
#EndSARS: Lekki massacre fake, CNN lied – Lai Mohammed
Lekki Massacre Fake, CNN, Amnesty International Lied – Lai Mohammed Republican Nigeria:
Lekki Massacre Fake, CNN, Amnesty International Lied – Lai Mohammed
#ENDSARS Massacre is False – Lai Mohammed, attacks CNN Politics Nigeria:
#ENDSARS Massacre is False – Lai Mohammed, attacks CNN
#EndSARS: Lekki Massacre Fake, CNN, Amnesty International Lied – FG Global Village Extra:
#EndSARS: Lekki Massacre Fake, CNN, Amnesty International Lied – FG
#EndSARS: Why CNN, Amnesty International, DJ Switch Must Apologize – Lai Mohammed Naija News:
#EndSARS: Why CNN, Amnesty International, DJ Switch Must Apologize – Lai Mohammed
EndSARS Massacre Not Real, Lai Mohammed Attacks CNN, AI Again The New Diplomat:
EndSARS Massacre Not Real, Lai Mohammed Attacks CNN, AI Again
EndSARS: Lekki Massacre Fake, CNN, Amnesty International Lied – Lai Mohammed Tori News:
EndSARS: Lekki Massacre Fake, CNN, Amnesty International Lied – Lai Mohammed


   More Picks
1 Scam NNPC disclaims fake 50th-anniversary quiz contest - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
2 Tiwa Savage risks losing endorsement deals over sex tape scandal - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
3 WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. - Pulse Nigeria, 7 hours ago
4 Fmr. Governor, Fayose Sighted On An Okada Bike To Avoid Lagos Traffic.(PHOTOS) - Legit 9ja, 18 hours ago
5 Over 50 bandits neutralized by combined ground and air assault in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Actress, Annie Idibia congratulates Tiwa Savage as street in Lagos is named after her, amid leaked tape drama (Video) - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
7 End SARS: We’ll ensure arrested protesters’ release – Falz - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
8 EndSARS: Lekki massacre fake, CNN, Amnesty International lied – Lai Mohammed - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
9 Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Police ban End SARS protest in Lagos - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info