Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EPL: Newcastle's new owners sack Steve Bruce, pay him £8m
News photo Daily Post  - Newcastle on Wednesday morning announced the departure of manager Steve Bruce. Bruce was widely expected to be sacked by the new owners last week after

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Steve Bruce Resigns As Newcastle Head Coach Independent:
Steve Bruce Resigns As Newcastle Head Coach
EPL: Newcastle The News Guru:
EPL: Newcastle's new Saudi owners sack Steve Bruce
Steve Bruce Leaves Newcastle By Mutual Consent After Saudi Takeover News Break:
Steve Bruce Leaves Newcastle By Mutual Consent After Saudi Takeover
Steve Bruce Calls It A Quit At Newcastle Talk Glitz:
Steve Bruce Calls It A Quit At Newcastle
Premier League: Newcastle United Announce Steve Bruce Exit Naija News:
Premier League: Newcastle United Announce Steve Bruce Exit
Steve Bruce finally leaves Newcastle Kemi Filani Blog:
Steve Bruce finally leaves Newcastle


   More Picks
1 Scam NNPC disclaims fake 50th-anniversary quiz contest - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
2 Tiwa Savage risks losing endorsement deals over sex tape scandal - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
3 WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. - Pulse Nigeria, 7 hours ago
4 Fmr. Governor, Fayose Sighted On An Okada Bike To Avoid Lagos Traffic.(PHOTOS) - Legit 9ja, 18 hours ago
5 Over 50 bandits neutralized by combined ground and air assault in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Actress, Annie Idibia congratulates Tiwa Savage as street in Lagos is named after her, amid leaked tape drama (Video) - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
7 End SARS: We’ll ensure arrested protesters’ release – Falz - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
8 EndSARS: Lekki massacre fake, CNN, Amnesty International lied – Lai Mohammed - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
9 Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Police ban End SARS protest in Lagos - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info