BREAKING NEWS!! Newcastle Sack Manager Steve Bruce
Naija Loaded  - Newcastle United’s new owners have sacked head coach Steve Bruce. Bruce was expected to be replaced after the Saudi Arabian-backed consortium, led by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), completed a £305m takeover of Newcastle on October 7.

5 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Scam NNPC disclaims fake 50th-anniversary quiz contest - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
2 Tiwa Savage risks losing endorsement deals over sex tape scandal - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 More protesters arrested at Lekki toll gate [photos] | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 6 hours ago
4 WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. - Pulse Nigeria, 6 hours ago
5 Fmr. Governor, Fayose Sighted On An Okada Bike To Avoid Lagos Traffic.(PHOTOS) - Legit 9ja, 16 hours ago
6 Over 50 bandits neutralized by combined ground and air assault in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Three armed robbery suspects arrested in Mowe (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Actress, Annie Idibia congratulates Tiwa Savage as street in Lagos is named after her, amid leaked tape drama (Video) - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
9 Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Billboard Top 100: Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ climbs up to number nine - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
