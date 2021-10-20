Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu To Stand Trial For Calling Buhari ‘Idiot, Paedophile, Terrorist’ – Lawless Department Of State Services Reveals Seven-Count Charge Against IPOB Leader
Sahara Reporters  - The Nigerian government has put forward its amended seven-count charges against the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu before a Federal High Court in Abuja.
The fresh charges border on treasonable felony and ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Tomorrow they will tell us no policeman pepper-sprayed directly into a man's eyes - Don Jazzy and other Nigerian celebrities react to video of taxi driver being pepper-strayed by security operatives (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Nigeria: AfDB signs $500,000 grant agreement with MTN for YDFS to drive women’s access to financial services - Tech Economy, 21 hours ago
3 WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
4 "He removed his private part and told me to sit on him" Baba Ijesha's alleged victim narrates shocking details as the sexual assault trial continues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 EndSARS: Lekki massacre fake, CNN, Amnesty International lied – Lai Mohammed - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 Lai Mohammed Taunts DJ Switch, See What He Said - Naija Loaded, 18 hours ago
7 End SARS: We’ll ensure arrested protesters’ release – Falz - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Real Madrid star Karim Benzema faces up to five years in prison as sex-tape trial starts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 Did you say that? Reactions as Nigerian ex-senator says watching Tiwa Savage's tape can make him faint - Legit, 13 hours ago
