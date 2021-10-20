Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
EndSARS: Police teargas protesters at Lekki tollgate
Daily Post
- The police on Wednesday teargassed some End SARS protesters at Lekki toll gate Lagos State. The protesters, who gathered for the EndSARS memorial protest
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
#EndSARSMemorial: Police disperse Lekki tollgate protesters with tear gas
The Will:
#EndSARS Protester arrested by Police at Lekki Toll Gate #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSARSMemorial
Nigerian Eye:
#EndSARSMemorial: Police brutalize protester at Lekki tollgate (VIDEO)
Gist Reel:
Police have been firing tear gas at the protesters #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSARSMemorial
News Breakers:
#EndSARSmemorial: Police arrests protesters at Lekki Tollgate
Within Nigeria:
#EndSARSMemorial: Police arrest protesters at Lekki tollgate
Tori News:
#EndSARS Memorial: Moment Police Arrested Protesters At Lekki Tollgate (Photo)
More Picks
1
Scam NNPC disclaims fake 50th-anniversary quiz contest -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
2
Tiwa Savage risks losing endorsement deals over sex tape scandal -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
3
More protesters arrested at Lekki toll gate [photos] | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
6 hours ago
4
WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. -
Pulse Nigeria,
6 hours ago
5
Fmr. Governor, Fayose Sighted On An Okada Bike To Avoid Lagos Traffic.(PHOTOS) -
Legit 9ja,
16 hours ago
6
Over 50 bandits neutralized by combined ground and air assault in Kaduna -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
7
Three armed robbery suspects arrested in Mowe (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
Actress, Annie Idibia congratulates Tiwa Savage as street in Lagos is named after her, amid leaked tape drama (Video) -
Gist Reel,
22 hours ago
9
Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
10
Billboard Top 100: Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ climbs up to number nine -
Daily Nigerian,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...