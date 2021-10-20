Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari in closed-door meeting with Turkish President, Erdogan
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the visiting President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the presidential villa in Abuja. The

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: Buhari Receives Turkish President Erdogan, Wife in Abuja The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has received the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife, Emine at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday. Credit: ... The Punch:
PHOTOS: Buhari Receives Turkish President Erdogan, Wife in Abuja The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has received the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife, Emine at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday. Credit: ...
News in Photographs: Buhari, Erdogan Meet in State House This Day:
News in Photographs: Buhari, Erdogan Meet in State House
Details of Buhari Daily Post:
Details of Buhari's meeting with Turkey President, Erdogan emerge
Buhari, Turkish President Erdogan In Closed-Door Meeting Independent:
Buhari, Turkish President Erdogan In Closed-Door Meeting
Turkey, Nigeria sign eight agreements as Erdogan visits - P.M. News PM News:
Turkey, Nigeria sign eight agreements as Erdogan visits - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 Imo killings: Traditional rulers held meeting without informing security agents - State police command says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Tiwa Savage risks losing endorsement deals over sex tape scandal - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
3 More protesters arrested at Lekki toll gate [photos] | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 12 hours ago
4 WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. - Pulse Nigeria, 12 hours ago
5 Tomorrow they will tell us no policeman pepper-sprayed directly into a man's eyes - Don Jazzy and other Nigerian celebrities react to video of taxi driver being pepper-strayed by security operatives (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Fmr. Governor, Fayose Sighted On An Okada Bike To Avoid Lagos Traffic.(PHOTOS) - Legit 9ja, 23 hours ago
7 Falz reacts as Femi Falana reveals police has no power to ban protests - Top Naija, 13 hours ago
8 End SARS: We’ll ensure arrested protesters’ release – Falz - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
9 EndSARS: Lekki massacre fake, CNN, Amnesty International lied – Lai Mohammed - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info