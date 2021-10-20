Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Revealed! You Won't Believe The Number Of People Who Were Killed And Kidnapped In Kaduna In Just 3 Months
Tori News
- A total of 830 persons were kidnapped, while 210 were injured by bandits during the period under review.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
830 kidnapped, 343 killed, 210 injured in 3 months in Kaduna
Daily Trust:
‘830 persons kidnapped in Kaduna within 3 months’
The Trent:
Insecurity: 343 Killed, 830 Kidnapped In 3 Months - Kaduna Gov’t
The Street Journal:
888 People Killed In Kaduna Within Nine Months – Report
Republican Nigeria:
Revealed! You Won’t Believe The Number Of People Who Were Killed And Kidnapped In Kaduna In Just 3 Months
Naija News:
Bandits Kill 343 Persons, Kidnap 830, Injure 210 Others In Kaduna Within 3 Months
More Picks
1
Imo killings: Traditional rulers held meeting without informing security agents - State police command says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
Tiwa Savage risks losing endorsement deals over sex tape scandal -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
3
Tomorrow they will tell us no policeman pepper-sprayed directly into a man's eyes - Don Jazzy and other Nigerian celebrities react to video of taxi driver being pepper-strayed by security operatives (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. -
Pulse Nigeria,
13 hours ago
5
Fmr. Governor, Fayose Sighted On An Okada Bike To Avoid Lagos Traffic.(PHOTOS) -
Legit 9ja,
1 day ago
6
End SARS: We’ll ensure arrested protesters’ release – Falz -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
7
EndSARS: Lekki massacre fake, CNN, Amnesty International lied – Lai Mohammed -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
8
Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
9
Real Madrid star Karim Benzema faces up to five years in prison as sex-tape trial starts -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
10
Did you say that? Reactions as Nigerian ex-senator says watching Tiwa Savage's tape can make him faint -
Legit,
4 hours ago
