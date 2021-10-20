Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NANS seeks N500m compensation, redeployment of Ogun CP over arrest, detention of ex-chairman
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - NANS has called for the redeployment of Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, following the arrest and detention

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ogun CP under fire over arrest, detention of ex-NANS leader Daily Post:
Ogun CP under fire over arrest, detention of ex-NANS leader
Arrest Of Students’ Leader: NANS Demand Suspension, Redeployment Of Ogun CP Independent:
Arrest Of Students’ Leader: NANS Demand Suspension, Redeployment Of Ogun CP
Ogun CP under fire over arrest, detention of ex-NANS leader My Celebrity & I:
Ogun CP under fire over arrest, detention of ex-NANS leader
NANS berates Ogun CP over ex leader arrest Top Naija:
NANS berates Ogun CP over ex leader arrest
Ogun CP Under Fire Over Arrest, Detention Of Ex-NANS Leader Fresh Reporters:
Ogun CP Under Fire Over Arrest, Detention Of Ex-NANS Leader


   More Picks
1 Imo killings: Traditional rulers held meeting without informing security agents - State police command says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Tiwa Savage risks losing endorsement deals over sex tape scandal - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 Tomorrow they will tell us no policeman pepper-sprayed directly into a man's eyes - Don Jazzy and other Nigerian celebrities react to video of taxi driver being pepper-strayed by security operatives (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. - Pulse Nigeria, 13 hours ago
5 Fmr. Governor, Fayose Sighted On An Okada Bike To Avoid Lagos Traffic.(PHOTOS) - Legit 9ja, 1 day ago
6 End SARS: We’ll ensure arrested protesters’ release – Falz - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
7 EndSARS: Lekki massacre fake, CNN, Amnesty International lied – Lai Mohammed - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Real Madrid star Karim Benzema faces up to five years in prison as sex-tape trial starts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 Did you say that? Reactions as Nigerian ex-senator says watching Tiwa Savage's tape can make him faint - Legit, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info