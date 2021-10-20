Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We All Know Who Gave the Order – Vector Says As He Reveals Why He Never Asked
News photo Gist Lovers  - Talented Nigerian rapper Vector has disclosed that he never asks about who gave the order that led to the shooting of some innocent souls during the EndSARS protest at Lekki Tollgate because everyone knows who did.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lekki shooting incident: Linda Ikeji Blog:
Lekki shooting incident: ''I don?t ask who gave the order, We all know who gave it''- Rapper Vector
Lekki shooting incident: 1st for Credible News:
Lekki shooting incident: ''I don’t ask who gave the order, we all know who gave it''- Rapper Vector
”I Don’t Ask Who Gave The Order, We All Know Who Gave It”- Rapper Vector Republican Nigeria:
”I Don’t Ask Who Gave The Order, We All Know Who Gave It”- Rapper Vector
We All Know Who Gave The Order – Rapper Vector Says As He Discloses Why He Never Asks Who Gave The Order Naija on Point:
We All Know Who Gave The Order – Rapper Vector Says As He Discloses Why He Never Asks Who Gave The Order
Who gave the order? #EndSARSMemorial #EndSARS Gist Reel:
Who gave the order? #EndSARSMemorial #EndSARS
Lekki Tollgate Shooting: Tori News:
Lekki Tollgate Shooting: ''I Don’t Ask Who Gave The Order, We All Know Who Gave It''- Rapper Vector


   More Picks
1 Nigeria: AfDB signs $500,000 grant agreement with MTN for YDFS to drive women’s access to financial services - Tech Economy, 1 day ago
2 "He removed his private part and told me to sit on him" Baba Ijesha's alleged victim narrates shocking details as the sexual assault trial continues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 End SARS: Stop collecting bribes from politicians – Mr Macaroni tells celebrities - Daily Post, 1 day ago
4 Lai Mohammed Taunts DJ Switch, See What He Said - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
5 End SARS: We’ll ensure arrested protesters’ release – Falz - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 Real Madrid star Karim Benzema faces up to five years in prison as sex-tape trial starts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Davido Absent As Chioma Organises a Beautiful House Party for Ifeanyi’s 2nd Birthday, Shares Cute Photos – Watch Video - Republican Nigeria, 56 mins ago
8 EndSARS Anniversary: Why we must never forget - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
9 Where are families of those who were 'killed' at Lekki toll gate - FG asks - Pulse Nigeria, 21 hours ago
10 People in South-East don't believe Nnamdi Kanu still alive —Lawyer - The Punch, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info