Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Where are families of those who were 'killed' at Lekki toll gate - FG asks
Pulse Nigeria  - The Federal Government has reiterated that the military did not shoot at protesters and there was no massacre at the Lekki Toll Gate on Oct}

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#EndSARS anniversary: Police occupy Lekki toll gate, others, activists set for protest The Punch:
#EndSARS anniversary: Police occupy Lekki toll gate, others, activists set for protest
Gboah:
#EndSARS Anniversary: See Video Of Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate.
Lekki Tollgate: Military did not shoot at protesters - FG - P.M. News PM News:
Lekki Tollgate: Military did not shoot at protesters - FG - P.M. News
#EndSARS memorial protesters shut down Lekki Toll Gate + Photos The Eagle Online:
#EndSARS memorial protesters shut down Lekki Toll Gate + Photos
#EndSARS Anniversary: Police arrest two protesters as memorial procession gets underway at Lekki Toll Gate The News Guru:
#EndSARS Anniversary: Police arrest two protesters as memorial procession gets underway at Lekki Toll Gate
Reported Massacre Of #ENDSARS Protesters At Lekki Tollgate Gate Is Fake News- FG The Will:
Reported Massacre Of #ENDSARS Protesters At Lekki Tollgate Gate Is Fake News- FG
#EndSars Anniversary: Celebrities, Protesters, Storm Lekki Toll Gate Silverbird TV:
#EndSars Anniversary: Celebrities, Protesters, Storm Lekki Toll Gate
#EndSARS anniversary: Police occupy Lekki toll gate, others, activists set for protest | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
#EndSARS anniversary: Police occupy Lekki toll gate, others, activists set for protest | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 Scam NNPC disclaims fake 50th-anniversary quiz contest - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
2 Tiwa Savage risks losing endorsement deals over sex tape scandal - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 More protesters arrested at Lekki toll gate [photos] | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 6 hours ago
4 WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. - Pulse Nigeria, 6 hours ago
5 Fmr. Governor, Fayose Sighted On An Okada Bike To Avoid Lagos Traffic.(PHOTOS) - Legit 9ja, 16 hours ago
6 Over 50 bandits neutralized by combined ground and air assault in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Three armed robbery suspects arrested in Mowe (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Actress, Annie Idibia congratulates Tiwa Savage as street in Lagos is named after her, amid leaked tape drama (Video) - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
9 Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Billboard Top 100: Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ climbs up to number nine - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info