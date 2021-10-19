Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ugandan socialite, Doreen Kabareebe mocked for boarding an okada after an interview where she said she can't date a man who doesn't have a car
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Ugandan socialite, Doreen Kabareebe has been mocked online for boarding an okada after an interview where she said she can't date a man who doesn't have a car.

3 hours ago
1 Scam NNPC disclaims fake 50th-anniversary quiz contest - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
2 Tiwa Savage risks losing endorsement deals over sex tape scandal - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
3 WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. - Pulse Nigeria, 7 hours ago
4 Fmr. Governor, Fayose Sighted On An Okada Bike To Avoid Lagos Traffic.(PHOTOS) - Legit 9ja, 18 hours ago
5 Over 50 bandits neutralized by combined ground and air assault in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Actress, Annie Idibia congratulates Tiwa Savage as street in Lagos is named after her, amid leaked tape drama (Video) - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
7 End SARS: We’ll ensure arrested protesters’ release – Falz - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
8 EndSARS: Lekki massacre fake, CNN, Amnesty International lied – Lai Mohammed - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
9 Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Police ban End SARS protest in Lagos - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
