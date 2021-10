End SARS: Lekki incident, dark cloud in Nigeria’s history – Akase Daily Post - On the occasion of the one-year remembrance of End SARS protests, a governorship aspirant in Benue State, Mr. Terver Akase, has said that the shooting of some Nigerian youths during the protests at the Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020, has left a ...



News Credibility Score: 99%