News at a Glance
Ada Ameh looks mournful as she visits her daughter's grave on the 1 year anniversary of her death (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Ada Ameh looks mournful as she visits her daughter's grave on the 1 year anniversary of her death (video)
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
PHOTOS: Actress, Ada Ameh Visits Daughter’s Grave On Death Anniversary Actress, Ada Ameh and her friend, Empress Njameh visited the grave of her daughter, Aladi, with flowers. Aladi died last year.
Yaba Left Online:
Actress, Ada Ameh visits daughter's grave on the 1 year anniversary of her death (video)
Independent:
One Year After, Ada Ameh Visits Her Late Daughter’s Grave With Flowers
Republican Nigeria:
Ada Ameh Visits Her Daughter’s Grave On The 1 year Anniversary Of Her Death (Video)
Naija Parrot:
Actress, Ada Ameh visits daughter’s grave on the 1 year anniversary of her death (video)
Tori News:
Ada Ameh Visits Her Daughter's Grave On The 1 year Anniversary Of Her Death (Video)
More Picks
1
Scam NNPC disclaims fake 50th-anniversary quiz contest -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
2
Tiwa Savage risks losing endorsement deals over sex tape scandal -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
3
More protesters arrested at Lekki toll gate [photos] | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
9 hours ago
4
WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. -
Pulse Nigeria,
9 hours ago
5
Fmr. Governor, Fayose Sighted On An Okada Bike To Avoid Lagos Traffic.(PHOTOS) -
Legit 9ja,
20 hours ago
6
Over 50 bandits neutralized by combined ground and air assault in Kaduna -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
7
End SARS: We’ll ensure arrested protesters’ release – Falz -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
8
EndSARS: Lekki massacre fake, CNN, Amnesty International lied – Lai Mohammed -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
9
Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
"He removed his private part and told me to sit on him" Baba Ijesha's alleged victim narrates shocking details as the sexual assault trial continues -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
