Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
End SARS: God will avenge killing of innocent Nigerians - Oyedepo
Daily Post
- Faith Oyedepo, the wife of General Overseer of Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo, has asked God to avenge the death of innocent Nigerians killed during the
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
#EndSARS Memorial: God Will Punish Those Who Killed Innocent Nigerians – Faith Oyedepo
Online Nigeria:
#EndSARS: God Will Avenge The Blood Of Innocent Nigerian Youths – Faith Oyedepo
Republican Nigeria:
God Will Punish Those Who Killed Innocent Nigerians – Faith Oyedepo Blows Hot
Instablog 9ja:
#EndSARS Memorial: God Will Punish Those Who Killed Innocent Nigerians – Faith Oyedepo
Tori News:
#EndSARS Memorial: God Will Punish Those Who Killed Innocent Nigerians – Faith Oyedepo Blows Hot
