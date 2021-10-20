Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lai Mohammed Taunts DJ Switch, See What He Said
Naija Loaded  - The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, taunted Disc Jockey Obianuju Catherine Udeh, better known as DJ Switch, at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, October 20.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

‘Run-away DJ’, Lai Mohammed mocks DJ switch Daily Trust:
‘Run-away DJ’, Lai Mohammed mocks DJ switch
‘Runaway DJ’- Lai Mohammed blasts DJ Switch Top Naija:
‘Runaway DJ’- Lai Mohammed blasts DJ Switch
“Run-away DJ” – Lai Mohammed throws subtly shade at DJ Switch Lailas News:
“Run-away DJ” – Lai Mohammed throws subtly shade at DJ Switch
‘A Runaway DJ’ - Lai Mohammed Mocks DJ Switch Edujandon:
‘A Runaway DJ’ - Lai Mohammed Mocks DJ Switch
‘A Runaway DJ’- Lai Mohammed Mocks DJ Switch Republican Nigeria:
‘A Runaway DJ’- Lai Mohammed Mocks DJ Switch
EndSARS Protest: How Lai Mohammed Mocked DJ Switch Over #LekkiTollGate Shooting Naija News:
EndSARS Protest: How Lai Mohammed Mocked DJ Switch Over #LekkiTollGate Shooting
Lai Mohammed Mocks DJ Switch See What He Called Her. Legit 9ja:
Lai Mohammed Mocks DJ Switch See What He Called Her.
‘A Runaway DJ’- Lai Mohammed Mocks DJ Switch Tori News:
‘A Runaway DJ’- Lai Mohammed Mocks DJ Switch


   More Picks
1 Scam NNPC disclaims fake 50th-anniversary quiz contest - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
2 Tiwa Savage risks losing endorsement deals over sex tape scandal - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 More protesters arrested at Lekki toll gate [photos] | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 9 hours ago
4 WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. - Pulse Nigeria, 9 hours ago
5 Fmr. Governor, Fayose Sighted On An Okada Bike To Avoid Lagos Traffic.(PHOTOS) - Legit 9ja, 20 hours ago
6 Over 50 bandits neutralized by combined ground and air assault in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 End SARS: We’ll ensure arrested protesters’ release – Falz - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
8 EndSARS: Lekki massacre fake, CNN, Amnesty International lied – Lai Mohammed - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
9 Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 "He removed his private part and told me to sit on him" Baba Ijesha's alleged victim narrates shocking details as the sexual assault trial continues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info