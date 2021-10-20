Post News
News at a Glance
Lai Mohammed Taunts DJ Switch, See What He Said
Naija Loaded
- The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, taunted Disc Jockey Obianuju Catherine Udeh, better known as DJ Switch, at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, October 20.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
‘Run-away DJ’, Lai Mohammed mocks DJ switch
Top Naija:
‘Runaway DJ’- Lai Mohammed blasts DJ Switch
Lailas News:
“Run-away DJ” – Lai Mohammed throws subtly shade at DJ Switch
Edujandon:
‘A Runaway DJ’ - Lai Mohammed Mocks DJ Switch
Republican Nigeria:
‘A Runaway DJ’- Lai Mohammed Mocks DJ Switch
Naija News:
EndSARS Protest: How Lai Mohammed Mocked DJ Switch Over #LekkiTollGate Shooting
Legit 9ja:
Lai Mohammed Mocks DJ Switch See What He Called Her.
Tori News:
‘A Runaway DJ’- Lai Mohammed Mocks DJ Switch
More Picks
1
Scam NNPC disclaims fake 50th-anniversary quiz contest -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
2
Tiwa Savage risks losing endorsement deals over sex tape scandal -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
3
More protesters arrested at Lekki toll gate [photos] | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
9 hours ago
4
WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. -
Pulse Nigeria,
9 hours ago
5
Fmr. Governor, Fayose Sighted On An Okada Bike To Avoid Lagos Traffic.(PHOTOS) -
Legit 9ja,
20 hours ago
6
Over 50 bandits neutralized by combined ground and air assault in Kaduna -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
7
End SARS: We’ll ensure arrested protesters’ release – Falz -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
8
EndSARS: Lekki massacre fake, CNN, Amnesty International lied – Lai Mohammed -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
9
Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
"He removed his private part and told me to sit on him" Baba Ijesha's alleged victim narrates shocking details as the sexual assault trial continues -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
