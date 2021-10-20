Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
Expose your foreign kinsmen attacking Nigerian communities – Ortom to Fulanis
Daily Post
- Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has asked Fulanis in Nigeria to speak out against the invasion of communities in Nigeria by their kinsmen from foreign countries.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Ortom Asks Fulanis To Speak Out Against Foreign Invasion
Independent:
Ortom Asks Fulanis To Speak Out Against Foreign Invasion
The Street Journal:
Ortom Asks Fulanis To Speak Out Against Foreign Invasion
See Naija:
Expose your foreign kinsmen attacking Nigerian communities
Observers Times:
Ortom To Fulani- Speak Out Against Foreign Invasion of Communities by Their Kinsmen From Other Countries
More Picks
1
Imo killings: Traditional rulers held meeting without informing security agents - State police command says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
Tiwa Savage risks losing endorsement deals over sex tape scandal -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
3
More protesters arrested at Lekki toll gate [photos] | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
12 hours ago
4
WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. -
Pulse Nigeria,
12 hours ago
5
Tomorrow they will tell us no policeman pepper-sprayed directly into a man's eyes - Don Jazzy and other Nigerian celebrities react to video of taxi driver being pepper-strayed by security operatives (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
Fmr. Governor, Fayose Sighted On An Okada Bike To Avoid Lagos Traffic.(PHOTOS) -
Legit 9ja,
23 hours ago
7
Falz reacts as Femi Falana reveals police has no power to ban protests -
Top Naija,
13 hours ago
8
End SARS: We’ll ensure arrested protesters’ release – Falz -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
9
EndSARS: Lekki massacre fake, CNN, Amnesty International lied – Lai Mohammed -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
10
Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
