News at a Glance
EFCC Arraigns Crime Alert Boss For Alleged N35m Fraud
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Crime Alert boss docked, remanded in prison for alleged N35m fraud
Leadership:
Court Remands Crime Alert Boss Over N35m Fraud
Naija Loaded:
EFCC Arraigns ‘Crime Alert’ Boss For Alleged N35m Fraud
Information Nigeria:
EFCC Arraigns ‘Crime Alert’ Boss For Alleged N35m Fraud
News Break:
EFCC Arraigns Crime Alert Boss For Alleged N35m Fraud
The Eagle Online:
EFCC arraigns Crime Alert boss for alleged N35m fraud
PM News:
Gbenga Amos Crime Alert boss arraigned for N35m fraud
Global Village Extra:
EFCC Arraigns Crime Alert Boss Over Alleged N35m Fraud
News Rangers:
Nigeria Anti-Fraud Agency Arraigns Crime Alert Boss, Company Over Alleged N35m Fraud
More Picks
1
“Love You 4Life” – Wizkid Celebrates His Main Woman, Shares Loved Up Photos -
Too Xclusive,
18 hours ago
2
Ex-President Jonathan’s aide, Olejeme remanded in EFCC custody over alleged N3bn fraud -
Daily Post,
3 hours ago
3
"He removed his private part and told me to sit on him" Baba Ijesha's alleged victim narrates shocking details as the sexual assault trial continues -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
4
Lai Mohammed Taunts DJ Switch, See What He Said -
Naija Loaded,
1 day ago
5
Davido Absent As Chioma Organises a Beautiful House Party for Ifeanyi’s 2nd Birthday, Shares Cute Photos – Watch Video -
Republican Nigeria,
4 hours ago
6
Video of Tonto Dikeh?s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri being released from police custody surfaces after he denied being arrested (watch video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
7
Don't allow extremists to take over the country - Sultan of Sokoto tells security agencies and political leaders -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
Lagos communities to experience 6 hours outage – EKEDC -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
9
EndSARS Anniversary: Why we must never forget -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
10
Where are families of those who were 'killed' at Lekki toll gate - FG asks -
Pulse Nigeria,
1 day ago
