Two arraigned for alleged rape in Benue

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Imo killings: Traditional rulers held meeting without informing security agents - State police command says - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
|
2
|
Tiwa Savage risks losing endorsement deals over sex tape scandal - Daily Post,
18 hours ago
|
3
|
Tomorrow they will tell us no policeman pepper-sprayed directly into a man's eyes - Don Jazzy and other Nigerian celebrities react to video of taxi driver being pepper-strayed by security operatives (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
|
4
|
WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. - Pulse Nigeria,
13 hours ago
|
5
|
Fmr. Governor, Fayose Sighted On An Okada Bike To Avoid Lagos Traffic.(PHOTOS) - Legit 9ja,
1 day ago
|
6
|
End SARS: We’ll ensure arrested protesters’ release – Falz - Daily Post,
11 hours ago
|
7
|
EndSARS: Lekki massacre fake, CNN, Amnesty International lied – Lai Mohammed - Daily Post,
13 hours ago
|
8
|
Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye - Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
|
9
|
Real Madrid star Karim Benzema faces up to five years in prison as sex-tape trial starts - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
10
|
Did you say that? Reactions as Nigerian ex-senator says watching Tiwa Savage's tape can make him faint - Legit,
4 hours ago