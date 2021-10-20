Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Two arraigned for alleged rape in Benue
News photo Daily Post  - A Makurdi Upper Area Court on Wednesday remanded one Terungwa Achin, 20 at the Federal Correctional Centre, Makurdi for allegedly raping a minor in

7 hours ago
Police arraigns two men for alleged child defilement in Benue Ripples Nigeria:
Police arraigns two men for alleged child defilement in Benue
Police arraign two for alleged rape in Benue The Eagle Online:
Police arraign two for alleged rape in Benue
2 arraigned in Benue over rape Republican Nigeria:
2 arraigned in Benue over rape
Police arraign 2 for alleged rape of minor in Benue 1st for Credible News:
Police arraign 2 for alleged rape of minor in Benue
Two Men Arraigned For Alleged R*pe In Benue Tori News:
Two Men Arraigned For Alleged R*pe In Benue


1 Imo killings: Traditional rulers held meeting without informing security agents - State police command says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Tiwa Savage risks losing endorsement deals over sex tape scandal - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 Tomorrow they will tell us no policeman pepper-sprayed directly into a man's eyes - Don Jazzy and other Nigerian celebrities react to video of taxi driver being pepper-strayed by security operatives (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. - Pulse Nigeria, 13 hours ago
5 Fmr. Governor, Fayose Sighted On An Okada Bike To Avoid Lagos Traffic.(PHOTOS) - Legit 9ja, 1 day ago
6 End SARS: We’ll ensure arrested protesters’ release – Falz - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
7 EndSARS: Lekki massacre fake, CNN, Amnesty International lied – Lai Mohammed - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Real Madrid star Karim Benzema faces up to five years in prison as sex-tape trial starts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 Did you say that? Reactions as Nigerian ex-senator says watching Tiwa Savage's tape can make him faint - Legit, 4 hours ago
