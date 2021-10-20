Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NSCDC rescues two female victims of human trafficking and child labour in Nasarawa
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nasarawa State Command has rescued two girls suspected to be victims of human trafficking and child labour.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Tomorrow they will tell us no policeman pepper-sprayed directly into a man's eyes - Don Jazzy and other Nigerian celebrities react to video of taxi driver being pepper-strayed by security operatives (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. - Pulse Nigeria, 18 hours ago
3 EndSARS: Lekki massacre fake, CNN, Amnesty International lied – Lai Mohammed - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 End SARS: We’ll ensure arrested protesters’ release – Falz - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
5 Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Real Madrid star Karim Benzema faces up to five years in prison as sex-tape trial starts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 Did you say that? Reactions as Nigerian ex-senator says watching Tiwa Savage's tape can make him faint - Legit, 9 hours ago
8 "He removed his private part and told me to sit on him" Baba Ijesha's alleged victim narrates shocking details as the sexual assault trial continues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Lai Mohammed Taunts DJ Switch, See What He Said - Naija Loaded, 14 hours ago
10 FULL TEXT of Lai Mohammed's address on anniversary of 'Phantom Massacre' at Lekki Tollgate - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
