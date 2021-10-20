Post News
News at a Glance
Tomorrow they will tell us no policeman pepper-sprayed directly into a man's eyes - Don Jazzy and other Nigerian celebrities react to video of taxi driver being pepper-strayed by security operatives (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Ace music producer, Don Jazzy and other Nigerian celebrities have reacted to a video of a taxi driver being pepper-strayed by security operatives at Lekki toll gate.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
"Tomorrow they will say it never happened" – Don Jazzy reacts to disturbing video of a taxi driver being pepper-sprayed by security operatives (video)
Igbere TV News:
Don Jazzy Reacts To Video Of Taxi Driver Being Pepper-Sprayed By Security Operatives (Graphic Photos/Video)
Top Naija:
#EndSarsMemorial: Taxi driver pepper-strayed, journalists detained [VIDEOS]
Olajide TV:
Tomorrow they will tell us no policeman pepper-sprayed directly into a man’s eyes – Don Jazzy and other Nigerian celebrities react to video of taxi driver being pepper-strayed by security operatives
Edujandon:
#EndSARSMemorial: Nigerians Call Out Gov. Sanwo-Olu As Police Assaults Uber Driver at Lekki Tollgate (Video)
Infotrust News:
Don Jazzy And Other Nigerian Celebrities React To Video Of Taxi Driver Being Pepper-Strayed By Security Operatives
Luci Post:
“Tomorrow they will say it never happened” – Don Jazzy reacts to disturbing video of a taxi driver being pepper-sprayed by security operatives (Video)
Naija News:
EndSARS Memorial: Don Jazzy, Others Call Out Sanwo-Olu As Police Assaults Uber Driver
Legit 9ja:
#EndSARS: Watch Video Of Protester Pepper-Sprayed In The Eyes By Policemen In Lagos.
Republican Nigeria:
‘Tomorrow They Will Tell Us No Policeman Pepper-sprayed Directly Into a Man’s Eyes’
Tori News:
Nigerians Call Out Governor Sanwo-Olu As Police Assaults Uber Driver at Lekki Tollgate (Video)
More Picks
1
Imo killings: Traditional rulers held meeting without informing security agents - State police command says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
Tiwa Savage risks losing endorsement deals over sex tape scandal -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
3
More protesters arrested at Lekki toll gate [photos] | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
12 hours ago
4
WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. -
Pulse Nigeria,
12 hours ago
5
Tomorrow they will tell us no policeman pepper-sprayed directly into a man's eyes - Don Jazzy and other Nigerian celebrities react to video of taxi driver being pepper-strayed by security operatives (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
Fmr. Governor, Fayose Sighted On An Okada Bike To Avoid Lagos Traffic.(PHOTOS) -
Legit 9ja,
23 hours ago
7
Falz reacts as Femi Falana reveals police has no power to ban protests -
Top Naija,
13 hours ago
8
End SARS: We’ll ensure arrested protesters’ release – Falz -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
9
EndSARS: Lekki massacre fake, CNN, Amnesty International lied – Lai Mohammed -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
10
Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
