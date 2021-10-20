Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Maritime Security: Nigeria records lowest level of piracy since 1994, as Deep Blue Project comes on stream
The Eagle Online  - Nigeria reported four incidents in the first nine months of 2021, in comparison to 17 in 2020 and 41 in 2018. This represents 77 per cent decrease in incidents between 2021 and 2020, and 95 per cent reduction from 2018.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Maritime Security: Nigeria records lowest level of piracy since 1994, as Deep Blue Project comes on stream – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Maritime Security: Nigeria records lowest level of piracy since 1994, as Deep Blue Project comes on stream – The Sun Nigeria
Maritime security: Nigeria records lowest piracy since 1994 Champion Newspapers:
Maritime security: Nigeria records lowest piracy since 1994
Maritime First Newspaper:
Maritime Security: Nigeria Records Lowest Level of Piracy since 1994- Jamoh
Nigeria records lowest level of maritime security in 27 years The Point:
Nigeria records lowest level of maritime security in 27 years
Maritime Security: Nigeria Records Lowest Level of Piracy since 1994 Business Hilights:
Maritime Security: Nigeria Records Lowest Level of Piracy since 1994


   More Picks
1 Tomorrow they will tell us no policeman pepper-sprayed directly into a man's eyes - Don Jazzy and other Nigerian celebrities react to video of taxi driver being pepper-strayed by security operatives (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. - Pulse Nigeria, 21 hours ago
3 EndSARS: Lekki massacre fake, CNN, Amnesty International lied – Lai Mohammed - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 Lai Mohammed Taunts DJ Switch, See What He Said - Naija Loaded, 17 hours ago
5 End SARS: We’ll ensure arrested protesters’ release – Falz - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Real Madrid star Karim Benzema faces up to five years in prison as sex-tape trial starts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Did you say that? Reactions as Nigerian ex-senator says watching Tiwa Savage's tape can make him faint - Legit, 12 hours ago
9 "He removed his private part and told me to sit on him" Baba Ijesha's alleged victim narrates shocking details as the sexual assault trial continues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 FULL TEXT of Lai Mohammed's address on anniversary of 'Phantom Massacre' at Lekki Tollgate - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info