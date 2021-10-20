Europa League: Iheanacho Inspires Leicester City’s Comeback Win Against Spartak Moscow

Iheanacho set up Zambia Parson Daka's first and ... Complete Sports - Kelechi Iheanacho provided two assists as Leicester City picked up their first win in the Europa League courtesy of a hard-fought 4-3 victory against Spartak Moscow, reports Completesports.com.Iheanacho set up Zambia Parson Daka's first and ...



News Credibility Score: 99%