Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Turkey Sees Bilateral Trade Volume with Nigeria Expanding to $5bn
News photo Business Post Nigeria  - By Adedapo Adesanya The Government of Turkey has said its bilateral trade volume with Nigeria will jump to $5 billion as it seeks to further boost socio-economic ties between the two countries.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria, Turkey trade volume to expand by $5bn Vanguard News:
Nigeria, Turkey trade volume to expand by $5bn
Nigeria, Turkey trade volume to expand by $5bn Prompt News:
Nigeria, Turkey trade volume to expand by $5bn
Nigeria, Turkey trade volume to expand by $5bn News Diary Online:
Nigeria, Turkey trade volume to expand by $5bn
Nigeria, Turkey trade volume to expand by $5bn National Accord:
Nigeria, Turkey trade volume to expand by $5bn
Nigeria, Turkey trade volume to expand by $5bn The Point:
Nigeria, Turkey trade volume to expand by $5bn


   More Picks
1 Scam NNPC disclaims fake 50th-anniversary quiz contest - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
2 Tiwa Savage risks losing endorsement deals over sex tape scandal - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 More protesters arrested at Lekki toll gate [photos] | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 9 hours ago
4 WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. - Pulse Nigeria, 9 hours ago
5 Fmr. Governor, Fayose Sighted On An Okada Bike To Avoid Lagos Traffic.(PHOTOS) - Legit 9ja, 20 hours ago
6 Over 50 bandits neutralized by combined ground and air assault in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 End SARS: We’ll ensure arrested protesters’ release – Falz - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
8 EndSARS: Lekki massacre fake, CNN, Amnesty International lied – Lai Mohammed - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
9 Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 "He removed his private part and told me to sit on him" Baba Ijesha's alleged victim narrates shocking details as the sexual assault trial continues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info