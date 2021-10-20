Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Davido, Chioma Celebrates Son, Ifeanyi, On Second Birthday
News Break
- Music star, Davido, and his estranged fiancee, Chioma Rowland, have both taken to social media to celebrate their son, Ifeanyi on his second birthday.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
PHOTOS: Davido, Chioma Celebrate Son’s Second Birthday Davido and his ex, Chioma have taken to their social media pages to celebrate their son, Ifeanyi on his second birthday.
Independent:
Davido And Chioma Celebrate Ifeanyi’s Birthday In Style
Gist Reel:
Singer, Davido and baby mama, Chioma celebrate son, Ifeanyi on his 2nd birthday (Photos)
Republican Nigeria:
“You will grow to be greater than me Amen” – Davido prays for his son, Ifeanyi as he unite with Chioma to celebrate Ifeanyi’s 2nd birthday (PHOTOS)
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Chef Chioma celebrates her son Ifeanyi Adeleke as he turns 2 today | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Sidomex Entertainment:
Nigerian musician @davido celebrates his son Ifeanyi, as he turns two today #Davido
More Picks
1
Imo killings: Traditional rulers held meeting without informing security agents - State police command says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
Tiwa Savage risks losing endorsement deals over sex tape scandal -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
3
More protesters arrested at Lekki toll gate [photos] | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
10 hours ago
4
WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. -
Pulse Nigeria,
10 hours ago
5
Fmr. Governor, Fayose Sighted On An Okada Bike To Avoid Lagos Traffic.(PHOTOS) -
Legit 9ja,
21 hours ago
6
End SARS: We’ll ensure arrested protesters’ release – Falz -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
7
EndSARS: Lekki massacre fake, CNN, Amnesty International lied – Lai Mohammed -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
8
Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
9
Real Madrid star Karim Benzema faces up to five years in prison as sex-tape trial starts -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
PDP to screen aspirants for 2021 national convention Wednesday -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
