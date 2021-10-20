Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Officers brutalise Uber driver in EndSARS memorial video
First Reports  - FIRST REPORTS
Footage appearing to show Nigerian police officers manhandling and brutalising a man in Lagos state as emerged online.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#EndSARS: Uber driver manhandled by policemen The Guardian:
#EndSARS: Uber driver manhandled by policemen
Uber driver who was assaulted by police officers at the #EndSARS memorial at the Lekki toll gate cries for help to retrieve his seized car (video) Linda Ikeji Blog:
Uber driver who was assaulted by police officers at the #EndSARS memorial at the Lekki toll gate cries for help to retrieve his seized car (video)
#EndSARS: Uber driver assaulted by police officers at the #EndSARS memorial cries for help to retrieve his seized car. 1st for Credible News:
#EndSARS: Uber driver assaulted by police officers at the #EndSARS memorial cries for help to retrieve his seized car.
How I was assaulted by police officers at EndSARS memorial - Brutalized Uber driver spills|Video Kemi Filani Blog:
How I was assaulted by police officers at EndSARS memorial - Brutalized Uber driver spills|Video
Uber Driver Assaulted by Police at the #EndSARS Memorial Begs for Help to Retrieve Car (Video) Tori News:
Uber Driver Assaulted by Police at the #EndSARS Memorial Begs for Help to Retrieve Car (Video)


   More Picks
1 Nigeria: AfDB signs $500,000 grant agreement with MTN for YDFS to drive women’s access to financial services - Tech Economy, 1 day ago
2 "He removed his private part and told me to sit on him" Baba Ijesha's alleged victim narrates shocking details as the sexual assault trial continues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 End SARS: Stop collecting bribes from politicians – Mr Macaroni tells celebrities - Daily Post, 1 day ago
4 Lai Mohammed Taunts DJ Switch, See What He Said - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
5 End SARS: We’ll ensure arrested protesters’ release – Falz - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 Real Madrid star Karim Benzema faces up to five years in prison as sex-tape trial starts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Davido Absent As Chioma Organises a Beautiful House Party for Ifeanyi’s 2nd Birthday, Shares Cute Photos – Watch Video - Republican Nigeria, 56 mins ago
8 EndSARS Anniversary: Why we must never forget - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
9 Where are families of those who were 'killed' at Lekki toll gate - FG asks - Pulse Nigeria, 21 hours ago
10 People in South-East don't believe Nnamdi Kanu still alive —Lawyer - The Punch, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info