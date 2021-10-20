Post News
News at a Glance
Officers brutalise Uber driver in EndSARS memorial video
First Reports
- FIRST REPORTS
Footage appearing to show Nigerian police officers manhandling and brutalising a man in Lagos state as emerged online.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
#EndSARS: Uber driver manhandled by policemen
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Uber driver who was assaulted by police officers at the #EndSARS memorial at the Lekki toll gate cries for help to retrieve his seized car (video)
1st for Credible News:
#EndSARS: Uber driver assaulted by police officers at the #EndSARS memorial cries for help to retrieve his seized car.
Kemi Filani Blog:
How I was assaulted by police officers at EndSARS memorial - Brutalized Uber driver spills|Video
Tori News:
Uber Driver Assaulted by Police at the #EndSARS Memorial Begs for Help to Retrieve Car (Video)
