Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EndSARS anniversary: NBA demands release of arrested protesters, journalists
News photo The Nation  - The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called on security agencies to ensure the unconditional release of peaceful protesters and journalists arrested on Wednesday during the commemoration of the first anniversary of the #EndSARS protest.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#EndSARSMemorial: SERAP calls for immediate release of arrested journalist, others in Lagos The Punch:
#EndSARSMemorial: SERAP calls for immediate release of arrested journalist, others in Lagos
#EndSARS anniversary: Journalist arrested, beaten as protesters take to the streets in Osun Nigerian Tribune:
#EndSARS anniversary: Journalist arrested, beaten as protesters take to the streets in Osun
#EndSARS Memorial: Police Arrest Journalists, Others In Lagos Leadership:
#EndSARS Memorial: Police Arrest Journalists, Others In Lagos
#EndSARSMemorial: SERAP Calls for Immediate Release of Detained Journalist, Others in Lagos Signal:
#EndSARSMemorial: SERAP Calls for Immediate Release of Detained Journalist, Others in Lagos
#EndSarsMemorial: NBA Demands Release Of Arrested Protesters, Journalists The Nigeria Lawyer:
#EndSarsMemorial: NBA Demands Release Of Arrested Protesters, Journalists
NBA President’s Statement on The Anniversary of the #Endsars Protest DNL Legal and Style:
NBA President’s Statement on The Anniversary of the #Endsars Protest
More Brutality At #EndSARS Memorial As Police Arrest Protesters, Harrass Journalists In Lagos The New Diplomat:
More Brutality At #EndSARS Memorial As Police Arrest Protesters, Harrass Journalists In Lagos


   More Picks
1 Tomorrow they will tell us no policeman pepper-sprayed directly into a man's eyes - Don Jazzy and other Nigerian celebrities react to video of taxi driver being pepper-strayed by security operatives (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Nigeria: AfDB signs $500,000 grant agreement with MTN for YDFS to drive women’s access to financial services - Tech Economy, 23 hours ago
3 WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. - Pulse Nigeria, 1 day ago
4 "He removed his private part and told me to sit on him" Baba Ijesha's alleged victim narrates shocking details as the sexual assault trial continues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 EndSARS: Lekki massacre fake, CNN, Amnesty International lied – Lai Mohammed - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
6 Lai Mohammed Taunts DJ Switch, See What He Said - Naija Loaded, 20 hours ago
7 End SARS: We’ll ensure arrested protesters’ release – Falz - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Real Madrid star Karim Benzema faces up to five years in prison as sex-tape trial starts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Did you say that? Reactions as Nigerian ex-senator says watching Tiwa Savage's tape can make him faint - Legit, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info