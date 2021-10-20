Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Morocco 2022 Race: Super Falcons take two-goal lead over Black Queens
News photo Prompt News  - The Super Falcons took a two-goal lead over Ghana’s Black Queens in their Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture thanks to a brace by Sweden –based forward Uchenna Kanu at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Wednesday. The visitors had come close in ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Morocco 2022: Falcons ready for rematch with Black Queens – Kanu News Diary Online:
Morocco 2022: Falcons ready for rematch with Black Queens – Kanu
Morocco 2022: Falcons ready for rematch with Black Queens – Kanu Daily Nigerian:
Morocco 2022: Falcons ready for rematch with Black Queens – Kanu
Morocco 2022: Falcons ready for rematch with Black Queens – Kanu The News Guru:
Morocco 2022: Falcons ready for rematch with Black Queens – Kanu
Super Falcons Will Defend Two-Goal Advantage Against Black Queens -Dosu Republican Nigeria:
Super Falcons Will Defend Two-Goal Advantage Against Black Queens -Dosu
Super Falcons Will Defend Two-Goal Advantage Against Black Queens -Dosu Goal Ball Live:
Super Falcons Will Defend Two-Goal Advantage Against Black Queens -Dosu


   More Picks
1 Ex-President Jonathan’s aide, Olejeme remanded in EFCC custody over alleged N3bn fraud - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
2 "He removed his private part and told me to sit on him" Baba Ijesha's alleged victim narrates shocking details as the sexual assault trial continues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Lai Mohammed Taunts DJ Switch, See What He Said - Naija Loaded, 1 day ago
4 Davido Absent As Chioma Organises a Beautiful House Party for Ifeanyi’s 2nd Birthday, Shares Cute Photos – Watch Video - Republican Nigeria, 4 hours ago
5 Video of Tonto Dikeh?s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri being released from police custody surfaces after he denied being arrested (watch video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Don't allow extremists to take over the country - Sultan of Sokoto tells security agencies and political leaders - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Lagos communities to experience 6 hours outage – EKEDC - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
8 EndSARS Anniversary: Why we must never forget - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
9 Where are families of those who were 'killed' at Lekki toll gate - FG asks - Pulse Nigeria, 1 day ago
10 Nigeria Records 167 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections... - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info