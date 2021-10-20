Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
EndSARS anniversary: Protest with your votes, Pastor tells youths
The Eagle Online
- Okoroafor said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in reaction to the anniversary of #EndSARS protests.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
News Diary Online:
#EndSARS anniversary: Protest with your votes, Pastor Okoroafor urges youths
Society Gazette Nigeria:
#EndSARS Anniversary: Shagari Tells Youths What To Do
National Accord:
#EndSARS anniversary: Protest with your votes – Pastor Okoroafor to youths
Naija News:
#EndSARS Anniversary: Shagari Tells Youths What Action To Take
Politics Nigeria:
#EndSARS: Shagari tells youths what to do
More Picks
1
Imo killings: Traditional rulers held meeting without informing security agents - State police command says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
Tiwa Savage risks losing endorsement deals over sex tape scandal -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
3
Tomorrow they will tell us no policeman pepper-sprayed directly into a man's eyes - Don Jazzy and other Nigerian celebrities react to video of taxi driver being pepper-strayed by security operatives (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
4
WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. -
Pulse Nigeria,
15 hours ago
5
End SARS: We’ll ensure arrested protesters’ release – Falz -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
6
EndSARS: Lekki massacre fake, CNN, Amnesty International lied – Lai Mohammed -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
7
Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
8
Real Madrid star Karim Benzema faces up to five years in prison as sex-tape trial starts -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
9
Did you say that? Reactions as Nigerian ex-senator says watching Tiwa Savage's tape can make him faint -
Legit,
6 hours ago
10
"He removed his private part and told me to sit on him" Baba Ijesha's alleged victim narrates shocking details as the sexual assault trial continues -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...