Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Suspected bandits kidnap prospective corps member on her way to NYSC orientation camp in Kebbi
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted a prospective Corps member, Iorliam Jennifer Awashima. 

 

It was gathered that the Benue State University graduate was on her way to th

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Prospective Corps Member Goes Missing On Her Way To Kebbi Camp Leadership:
Prospective Corps Member Goes Missing On Her Way To Kebbi Camp
Redeployment: NYSC urges corps members to report corrupt staff Vanguard News:
Redeployment: NYSC urges corps members to report corrupt staff
Redeployment: NYSC urges corps members to report corrupt staff — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Redeployment: NYSC urges corps members to report corrupt staff — NEWSVERGE
Bandits Abduct Prospective Corps Member On Her Way To NYSC Orientation Camp In Kebbi Republican Nigeria:
Bandits Abduct Prospective Corps Member On Her Way To NYSC Orientation Camp In Kebbi
Bandits Abduct Prospective Corps Member On Her Way To NYSC Orientation Camp In Kebbi Tori News:
Bandits Abduct Prospective Corps Member On Her Way To NYSC Orientation Camp In Kebbi


   More Picks
1 "He removed his private part and told me to sit on him" Baba Ijesha's alleged victim narrates shocking details as the sexual assault trial continues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Lai Mohammed Taunts DJ Switch, See What He Said - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
3 Davido Absent As Chioma Organises a Beautiful House Party for Ifeanyi’s 2nd Birthday, Shares Cute Photos – Watch Video - Republican Nigeria, 2 hours ago
4 Real Madrid star Karim Benzema faces up to five years in prison as sex-tape trial starts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Don't allow extremists to take over the country - Sultan of Sokoto tells security agencies and political leaders - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 EndSARS Anniversary: Why we must never forget - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
7 Where are families of those who were 'killed' at Lekki toll gate - FG asks - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
8 Lagos communities to experience 6 hours outage – EKEDC - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
9 Delta State Govt closes secondary school as suspected cultists kill female student, assault principal, raze properties - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Turkey Sees Bilateral Trade Volume with Nigeria Expanding to $5bn - Business Post Nigeria, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info