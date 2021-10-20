Delta State Govt closes secondary school as suspected cultists kill female student, assault principal, raze properties



The Delta State Government has announced the immediate closure of Ogume grammar school, Ogume in Ndokwa west council area f Linda Ikeji Blog - Photo of the deceased student and a car burning after the attackThe Delta State Government has announced the immediate closure of Ogume grammar school, Ogume in Ndokwa west council area f



News Credibility Score: 99%