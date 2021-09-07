Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Biafra: Tension, fear in Southeast as trial of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu resumes
Daily Post  - As the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, resumes today, October 21, there is anxiety and palpable fear in the

5 hours ago
1 Tomorrow they will tell us no policeman pepper-sprayed directly into a man's eyes - Don Jazzy and other Nigerian celebrities react to video of taxi driver being pepper-strayed by security operatives (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Nigeria: AfDB signs $500,000 grant agreement with MTN for YDFS to drive women’s access to financial services - Tech Economy, 23 hours ago
3 WATCH: Demonstration at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos in honour of peaceful #EndSARS protesters shot by security forces one year ago on October 20, 2020. - Pulse Nigeria, 1 day ago
4 "He removed his private part and told me to sit on him" Baba Ijesha's alleged victim narrates shocking details as the sexual assault trial continues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 EndSARS: Lekki massacre fake, CNN, Amnesty International lied – Lai Mohammed - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
6 Lai Mohammed Taunts DJ Switch, See What He Said - Naija Loaded, 20 hours ago
7 End SARS: We’ll ensure arrested protesters’ release – Falz - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Don't you ever in your life undermine my hardwork - Erica Nlewedim lampoons social media user who said it is an insult to compare her to her colleague Bimbo Ademoye - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Real Madrid star Karim Benzema faces up to five years in prison as sex-tape trial starts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Did you say that? Reactions as Nigerian ex-senator says watching Tiwa Savage's tape can make him faint - Legit, 15 hours ago
